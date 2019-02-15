Nouveau Driver Picks Up SVM Support Via HMM
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 15 February 2019 at 07:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU --
The Nouveau kernel driver has queued patches for introducing Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) support for this open-source NVIDIA driver as a step forward to its OpenCL/compute opportunities.

The Nouveau DRM driver has support for SVM via the Heterogeneous Memory Management infrastructure that's been part of the mainline kernel for a while. Nouveau patches have been worked on for a while but finally on trajectory for mainline. The NVIDIA proprietary driver has also been working to make use of HMM.

SVM support was one of the reasons that's been provided by NVIDIA why their proprietary OpenCL driver doesn't fully expose OpenCL 2.0+. Though with OpenCL-Next this year, it's believed that requirement will be relaxed among other features made optional and NVIDIA will move ahead in officially supporting that next yet-to-be-released version of OpenCL. But while the Nouveau driver doesn't have its OpenCL support aligned yet, there is this Shared Virtual Memory support for the open-source driver.

Ben Skeggs of Red Hat who landed this support into the Nouveau development tree commented, "This uses HMM to mirror a process' CPU page tables into a channel's page tables, and keep them synchronised so that both the CPU and GPU are able to access the same memory at the same virtual address."

This SVM support is currently enabled for Pascal GPUs but with time will come to Volta and Turing but is currently disabled there due to channel recovery being unreliable with the current Nouveau driver.

This Nouveau SVM support should be part of the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle.

Meanwhile, Karol Herbst, Rob Clark, and others at Red Hat continue working on the user-space bits for bringing up compute support to Nouveau with the OpenCL Gallium3D state tracker and NIR support for Nouveau. That work has yet to be mainlined. But Red Hat's intentions around their investments into Nouveau compute remain a bit of a mystery as even if they get everything going for compute, the performance is still severely limited since GTX 900 Maxwell and newer still can't re-clock from their boot frequencies to achieve optimal performance... With currently being locked to a low performance state, the compute potential is very limited just as we've seen out of the current OpenGL performance. But hopefully this major roadblock will somehow be resolved by NVIDIA and Red Hat.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Nouveau News
Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" DRM Changes Begin Queuing Ahead Of Linux 5.1
Open-Source NVIDIA X.Org Driver Updated With DP MST, DRI3 Improvements
Nouveau Open-Source Driver Will Now Work With NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti On Linux 5.0
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome
Nouveau Picks Up NV_shader_atomic_float For Fermi/Kepler GPUs
Nouveau Lands Initial Open-Source NVIDIA Turing Support - But No GPU Acceleration
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
GNOME 3.32 Beta Released With Performance Improvements, Last Minute Features
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
GRUB 2.04 Is On The Way This Year Along With Other New Bootloader Features