Recent Nouveau Improvements Thanks To A New Contributor

Rhys Perry is Nouveau's newest contributor. It was just back in April that he landed his first commit to the Nouveau NVC0 driver and since then he has continued landing more patches for the Nouveau OpenGL driver code.
Among his accomplishments have been fixes for Maxwell, support for the OpenGL conservative rasterization extensions, support for OpenGL ARB_sample_locations, the recent multi-sampled images support for Maxwell+, and various fixes.
This morning his latest patch is adding support for cycle count estimation to the NVC0 driver that may prove useful in the future for better code generation.
The Nouveau driver originated as a community effort in the absence of NVIDIA providing a useful open-source driver. The driver was started by Stephane Marchesin who now works for Google and many of the original Nouveau contributors are now working for large organizations on Linux graphics driver development.
Hopefully we'll continue seeing more Nouveau/Mesa patches from this new contributor. Those wanting to get involved with Nouveau development are best off starting out on their IRC channel or mailing list, details of which can be found via nouveau.freedesktop.org.