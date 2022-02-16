NVIDIA GeForce FX / 6 / 7 Series GPUs Get Notable Open-Source Driver Improvement In 2022

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

The NVIDIA GeForce FX "NV30" graphics cards are nearly two decades old while via the open-source, community-driven Nouveau project even these old GPUs still see occasional Linux graphics driver improvements. Hitting Mesa 22.1-devel today is the most notable driver work we've seen in years for the open-source NV30 and NV40 (GeForce 6 / 7 series) graphics cards.With the latest Mesa code, the NV30/NV40 open-source Gallium3D driver is now making use of the NIR-to-TGSI path by default. This allows making use of the NIR intermediate representation through more of the internal driver handling before going back to the TGSI IR that is then used by the shader compiler -- a step short of adapting rewriting the driver to use NIR itself.



The GeForce 5/FX through GeForce 7 series are affected by this NIR-to-TGSI change in the Nouveau NV30 driver code.

Utilizing NIR allows for benefiting from more of the common optimizations shared among the newer graphics drivers and all-around is much better optimized and suited these days than TGSI as the original Gallium3D IR. It was last year Radeon's R300 driver added NIR-to-TGSI too.

Both last year's R300 NIR-to-TGSI work as well as this NV30 driver activity was handled by longtime Mesa developer Emma Anholt. The modern Mesa GPU drivers all go for NIR and with more of these vintage, seldom-maintained drivers moving to NIR-to-TGSI, it may allow for more code clean-ups and improvements to the code-base moving forward.



