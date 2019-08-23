Nouveau's Changes Sent Out For Linux 5.4 In Fixing Up The Open-Source NVIDIA Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 23 August 2019 at 06:18 AM EDT.
While NVIDIA recently began publishing more hardware documentation, don't expect it to make an immediate difference in the quality of the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver. Today the pull request was sent to DRM-Next of the Nouveau kernel driver changes for the upcoming Linux 5.4 cycle and there isn't much to get excited about.

Nouveau DRM maintainer Ben Skeggs of Red Hat sent in the pull request this morning, which mostly consists of work that missed out on the current Linux 5.3 cycle when he sent in that earlier pull request too late. This time the pull request is on-time and has the improvements to color management, some code for acknowledging when any PCIe power cables are not connected, and different fixes. But for end-users, nothing to get excited about unless any of the bug fixes had affected problems you experienced.

There is not any hardware acceleration yet for the new NVIDIA Turing GPUs nor is there any re-clocking support sorted out for the GeForce GTX 900 series and newer.

This Nouveau driver update for Linux 5.4 can be found via this pull request.
