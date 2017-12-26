Nouveau DRM Changes Being Worked On For Linux 4.16
Ben Skeggs of Red Hat has been working on a few Nouveau DRM changes for the next kernel cycle.

No pull request has yet been sent into DRM-Next, but the current work-in-progress activity can be found via the Nouveau DRM repository.

There are a few NVIDIA secure boot related commits in recent days that appear necessitated to support NVIDIA's recent GP108 firmware drop. So it looks then like the next kernel version will play nicely with this signed firmware for the GeForce GT 1030 series in offering hardware acceleration.

There is also fixes for building the kernel code with GCC 8, memory leak fix, fixing some Tegra GPU breakage, DP Info Table 2.0 support, and other basic work.

Unfortunately it doesn't look like anything really major is inbound for the next major kernel release -- i.e. no useful re-clocking yet for Maxwell/Pascal graphics cards, no dynamic re-clocking, etc.

What do you hope to see out of the Nouveau driver in 2018? Are you excited about the recent NIR/SPIR-V/Compute/Vulkan prospects? Share your thoughts with us in the forums.
