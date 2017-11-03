The Nouveau DRM kernel driver changes have now been submitted and pulled into DRM-Next for Linux 4.15.
This open-source NVIDIA driver for Linux 4.15 includes Pascal temperature support, improved BAR2 handling, faster suspend process, a rework of the MMU code and proper support for Pascal's new MMU layout, the MMU changes allow for improving the user-space APIs at a later date, and various fixes.
The MMU improvements are nice as is the Pascal temperature support, which would be a stepping stone for proper re-clocking support in needing to be able to monitor the GPU core temperature. But for Linux 4.15 there isn't anything new for Maxwell/Pascal re-clocking to allow for these graphics cards to run at their rated base/boost clock frequencies rather than the situation now of being stuck to their boot clock frequencies (this in part is still held up by NVIDIA on not providing all the necessary signed firmware bits). For older Kepler GPUs, there's also no progress to report on dynamic/automatic re-clocking support.
These Nouveau changes for Linux 4.15 can be found via this DRM-Next pull.
