Updated Clock-Gating Comes For NVIDIA Kepler GPUs On Nouveau

Earlier this month a Red Hat developer managed to achieve full clock-gating for NVIDIA Kepler GPUs using the open-source Nouveau DRM driver. Today the second version of these patches were published.
Lyude Paul of Red Hat has been tackling this clock-gating support for Kepler1/Kepler2 GPUs, a.k.a. the GeForce GTX 600/700 series. The previous article covers how to enable the support, but when enabled it allows for dropping the GPU power usage by several Watts.
With the second version of these Kepler clock-gating patches, there is various fix-ups and other improvements. The code comes in at just under one thousand lines of code.
More details on the mailing list. Hopefully this code will be ready for introduction -- albeit hidden behind the config=NvPmEnableGating= switch -- for Linux 4.17.
