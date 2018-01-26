Updated Clock-Gating Comes For NVIDIA Kepler GPUs On Nouveau
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 26 January 2018 at 04:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU --
Earlier this month a Red Hat developer managed to achieve full clock-gating for NVIDIA Kepler GPUs using the open-source Nouveau DRM driver. Today the second version of these patches were published.

Lyude Paul of Red Hat has been tackling this clock-gating support for Kepler1/Kepler2 GPUs, a.k.a. the GeForce GTX 600/700 series. The previous article covers how to enable the support, but when enabled it allows for dropping the GPU power usage by several Watts.

With the second version of these Kepler clock-gating patches, there is various fix-ups and other improvements. The code comes in at just under one thousand lines of code.

More details on the mailing list. Hopefully this code will be ready for introduction -- albeit hidden behind the config=NvPmEnableGating= switch -- for Linux 4.17.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Nouveau News
Red Hat Developer Manages Full Clock-Gating For Kepler With Nouveau
NVIDIA Contributes Some New Tegra/Nouveau Patches
Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D Lands OpenGL Bindless Texture Support
Red Hat's Latest Nouveau Developer Posts Updated NIR Code
Nouveau Persevered In 2017 For Open-Source NVIDIA But 2018 Could Be Much Better
Nouveau DRM Changes Being Worked On For Linux 4.16
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations