ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 13 April 2020 at 08:24 AM EDT. 26 Comments
NOUVEAU --
ASUS has released a new budget graphics card that could actually be great for those wanting to use the open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) driver stack on Linux.

ASUS' newest offering is the GT710-4H-SL-2GD5, yes, a NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 based graphics card... The GT 710 debuted back in January 2016 and based on the Kepler architecture. While several generations old, this low-end, low-priced graphics card actually is a win for those Nouveau users with Kepler currently being the last NVIDIA GPU generation with good open-source support: no firmware binaries are needed for hardware initialization and Kepler GPUs can re-clock to their optimal clock frequencies, albeit re-clocking to the optimal performance state needs to be done manually via the command-line. But Kepler (and GTX 750 Maxwell) are currently the "best" supported open-source NVIDIA GPUs by the Nouveau driver and the last of the graphics cards not requiring any proprietary firmware/microcode (AMD graphics cards on their open-source driver also require closed-source microcode).


So having a revived Kepler-based graphics card is actually interesting for open-source purists... But the other updates to the ASUS GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 also make it nice: it's passively cooled and there are four HDMI outputs for the card. Sure, some may prefer DisplayPort, but having four outputs on such a low-end card is nice.


Or for those wanting to use the NVIDIA proprietary Linux driver, this could make for a nice HTPC type graphics card with VDPAU and NVENC/NVDEC support.

At ~$50 USD, this isn't a bad low-end graphics card for those wanting something actually quite open-source friendly while being passively cooled and four HDMI outputs. All the specs on this card at ASUS.com.
26 Comments
Related News
Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" Driver Should Trip Less Often On Some GPUs With Linux 5.7
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
Nouveau Gallium3D Finally Seeing Mesa Shader Disk Cache For Faster Game Load Times
Open-Source Nouveau Extended To Support The GeForce 16 Series With Hardware Acceleration
NVIDIA Format Modifiers Coming To Nouveau In Linux 5.7
Nouveau Still Pushing Forward In 2020 Thanks To Red Hat But Community Developers Leaving
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements
ReactOS 0.4.13 Released With Fixes For USB Storage, Less Blue Screens of Death
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Has Landed In Linux 5.7