Ben Skeggs of Red Hat today published initial open-source Nouveau driver support for the NVIDIA GV100 "Volta" graphics hardware.
This provides the initial GV100 series Volta support for this open-source, reverse-engineered NVIDIA Linux graphics driver. NVIDIA's official but proprietary driver has already supported the available Volta hardware to date.
The GV100 series support landed this morning in the Nouveau tree across the span of many commits. A lot of the Volta bring-up appears to be compatible with existing Pascal code-paths.
This does provide kernel mode-setting (KMS) support for Volta at least and proper display capabilities, but the Volta hardware acceleration appears blocked until once again NVIDIA publishes the signed firmware images for Volta due to their locked down firmware/microcode restrictions since Maxwell2. We also haven't seen any Volta support added yet to the Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D driver.
This initial GV100/Volta support should be mainlined for the Linux 4.18 kernel cycle. Also queued was initial overlay support for NV50 and newer along with other Nouveau DRM driver code-refactoring.
This initial Volta DRM support comes after NVIDIA published Volta display hardware documentation a few weeks ago.
