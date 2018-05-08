Initial Open-Source Volta Support Lands In Nouveau For Linux 4.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 8 May 2018 at 08:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU --
Ben Skeggs of Red Hat today published initial open-source Nouveau driver support for the NVIDIA GV100 "Volta" graphics hardware.

This provides the initial GV100 series Volta support for this open-source, reverse-engineered NVIDIA Linux graphics driver. NVIDIA's official but proprietary driver has already supported the available Volta hardware to date.

The GV100 series support landed this morning in the Nouveau tree across the span of many commits. A lot of the Volta bring-up appears to be compatible with existing Pascal code-paths.

This does provide kernel mode-setting (KMS) support for Volta at least and proper display capabilities, but the Volta hardware acceleration appears blocked until once again NVIDIA publishes the signed firmware images for Volta due to their locked down firmware/microcode restrictions since Maxwell2. We also haven't seen any Volta support added yet to the Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D driver.

This initial GV100/Volta support should be mainlined for the Linux 4.18 kernel cycle. Also queued was initial overlay support for NV50 and newer along with other Nouveau DRM driver code-refactoring.

This initial Volta DRM support comes after NVIDIA published Volta display hardware documentation a few weeks ago.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Nouveau News
Red Hat Developers Continue Working On OpenCL/Compute For Nouveau
Nouveau Is On The Verge Of Having Basic Compute Support
Nouveau NIR Support Appears Almost Baked, NV50 Support Added
Shared Virtual Memory Support For Nouveau With HMM
Compute Support Is Moving Along For Nouveau
Nouveau's NIR Support Inches Closer To TGSI Quality
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
The Big Features & Improvements Of The GCC 8 Compiler
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability