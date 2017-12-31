Nouveau Persevered In 2017 For Open-Source NVIDIA But 2018 Could Be Much Better

The open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver project providing independent, reverse-engineered 3D graphics driver support for GeForce GPUs made a lot of progress in 2017 although not as great as many would have hoped for. But 2018 will hopefully prove to be more interesting.This year the Nouveau driver project managed to deliver working 3D hardware-accelerated GeForce GTX 1000 "Pascal" support after NVIDIA released the signed firmware images, the NVC0 Gallium3D driver is effectively at OpenGL 4.5 support now although only GL 4.3 is exposed until passing compliance, there is some experimental Maxwell GPU re-clocking for laptops or systems where the GPU thermal is controlled externally, NVIDIA contributed a few patches to Nouveau, and the Tegra support continues maturing.



The Nouveau way of re-clocking in 2017.