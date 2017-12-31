Nouveau Persevered In 2017 For Open-Source NVIDIA But 2018 Could Be Much Better

The open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver project providing independent, reverse-engineered 3D graphics driver support for GeForce GPUs made a lot of progress in 2017 although not as great as many would have hoped for. But 2018 will hopefully prove to be more interesting.
This year the Nouveau driver project managed to deliver working 3D hardware-accelerated GeForce GTX 1000 "Pascal" support after NVIDIA released the signed firmware images, the NVC0 Gallium3D driver is effectively at OpenGL 4.5 support now although only GL 4.3 is exposed until passing compliance, there is some experimental Maxwell GPU re-clocking for laptops or systems where the GPU thermal is controlled externally, NVIDIA contributed a few patches to Nouveau, and the Tegra support continues maturing.
The Nouveau way of re-clocking in 2017.
But unfortunately 2017 didn't bring any reliable re-clocking for Maxwell/Pascal support (Pascal re-clocking is non-existent right now) and thus these past two generations of NVIDIA GPUs are running at their rather low boot speeds and thus seriously slow performance. Even for pre-Maxwell GPUs, the re-clocking support remains manually controlled with no automatic re-clocking support yet. The re-clocking situation remains the main inhibitor from making this open-source NVIDIA driver usable for recent GPUs.
But looking ahead to 2018 could prove to be much more interesting... Red Hat's Jerome Glisse has been working on COMPOTE as HMM/compute support for Nouveau. Recently, Red Hat also hired longtime Nouveau contributor Karol Herbst. As his first work under Red Hat, Karol recently posted initial work on NIR/SPIR-V support for Nouveau that aside from compute could be the first steps toward an open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver. Red Hat appears certainly interested in Nouveau compute support and that's quite interesting as it's really not worth it unless they can also get re-clocking to work otherwise the performance is a disaster. So it will certainly be interesting to see what happens on this front in 2018.
In ending out 2017, here's a look back at the most-viewed Nouveau articles this year on Phoronix.
