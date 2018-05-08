Windows' Notepad Finally Supports Unix/Linux Line Endings

Following Microsoft adding the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) for running Linux programs on Windows 10 and most recently adding Tar and OpenSSH support to the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, their latest Linux-friendly initiative targeting administrators/developers is supporting Unix/Linux line-endings within Notepad.
Those using the latest Windows 10 Insider build as of today now have support for Unix/Linux line-endings rather than just CRLF Windows end-of-line characters. This greatly helps in finally allowing Notepad to deal with text documents from Linux/Unix/macOS systems.
Details for those interested on Notepad supporting Linux line-endings in 2018 can be found via the Microsoft blog.
