Notcurses 3.0 Released For Adding "Bling" To Your Terminal Apps

For those wanting to add some "bling" to your command-line programs to make some "rad" terminal apps, Notcurses 3.0 was released today for designing colorful and complex text-user interfaces. Notcurses allows adding a range of multimedia, Unicode, and other graphics capabilities to command-line applications across Linux / macOS / Windows.
Notcurses isn't designed to be a drop-in replacement to Ncurses or the likes but is trying to bling up the terminal but not necessarily most practical or efficient for long-time power users of the terminal. It does though have many cool effects if that's your thing and some of the functionality would spice up terminal apps if desiring a more modern TUI.
Notcurses 3.0 adds support for the Kitty keyboard protocol for rich events, support for Sixel and Kitty bitmap graphics, direct draw support to the Linux frame-buffer console, new Unicode 13 characters supported, better cross-platform support, non-interpolative scaling for pixel art and other use-cases, improved Python wrappers, much improved Rust wrapper support, and a variety of other enhancements.
For showing off what Notcurses 3.0 is like, here are some examples from the project:
Downloads and learn more about Notcurses 3.0 via GitHub.
