Notcurses 2.4 Released - Now Works On Windows & macOS For Terminal "Bling"

Notcurses as an open-source library designed for complex and "blingful" text user interfaces and character graphics, now works not only on Linux but also Windows and macOS. Notcurses makes it easy for CLI-based programs to support a wide range of colors, multimedia, Unicode, and other features not normally associated with command-line applications.Notcurses takes its name inspired by the ncurses library but is not intended as a 1:1 replacement nor is it source compatible with X / Open Curses API. Notcurses provides support for threads, full Unicode support, video content, bitmapped graphics, and a wide range of other advanced display features.With Notcurses 2.4 not only is it enhancing the Linux console but now works as well on macOS and Windows. Notcurses 2.4 also adds support for displaying bitmap graphics on the Linux frame-buffer console, support for Linux console mouse events via GPM, support for the kitty keyboard protocol, various graphics improvements, support for synchronized updates, scrolling improvements, and much more.Some Notcurses demos for those interested:

Those wanting to learn more about Notcurses 2.4 can do so via the project's GitHub