Notcurses 2.4 Released - Now Works On Windows & macOS For Terminal "Bling"
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 6 September 2021 at 01:39 PM EDT. 9 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
Notcurses as an open-source library designed for complex and "blingful" text user interfaces and character graphics, now works not only on Linux but also Windows and macOS. Notcurses makes it easy for CLI-based programs to support a wide range of colors, multimedia, Unicode, and other features not normally associated with command-line applications.

Notcurses takes its name inspired by the ncurses library but is not intended as a 1:1 replacement nor is it source compatible with X / Open Curses API. Notcurses provides support for threads, full Unicode support, video content, bitmapped graphics, and a wide range of other advanced display features.

With Notcurses 2.4 not only is it enhancing the Linux console but now works as well on macOS and Windows. Notcurses 2.4 also adds support for displaying bitmap graphics on the Linux frame-buffer console, support for Linux console mouse events via GPM, support for the kitty keyboard protocol, various graphics improvements, support for synchronized updates, scrolling improvements, and much more.

Some Notcurses demos for those interested:



Those wanting to learn more about Notcurses 2.4 can do so via the project's GitHub.
9 Comments
Related News
Pyston Developers Join Anaconda To Continue Their Speedy Python Implementation
Git 2.33 Released With New "merge-ort" Merging For 500~9000x Speed-Up
Git 2.33 Is On The Way With An Assortment Of Fixes, Updated Documentation
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.27 Released For OpenJDK 8/11/16 Alternative
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Meson 0.59 Build System Adds First Class Cython, Wine Resource Compiler Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed
Linux 5.15 To Fix Regression In Its Floppy Disk Driver
EXT4 Ready With Some New Optimizations - Orphan_File, Moving Discard's Work