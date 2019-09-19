Haiku as the open-source operating system that still maintains BeOS compatibility continues tacking on modern features and support for software well past the days of BeOS.
The newest major piece of software working on BeOS is Node.js, including support for its NPM package manager.
Via BeOS' pkgman install nodejs it's as easy as that to now deploy Node.js and have it working within this open-source OS that reached beta last year.
Haiku project developers have been working to upstream their support patches where relevant, including hopes of adding support to the V8 JavaScript engine upstream. Some Node.js packages may currently fail to run where explicitly checking for the operating system or similar detection. Support for Haiku bindings to handle GUI applications in JavaScript/TypeScript and other features are also being looked at.
Those interested in Node.js and/or Haiku can learn more about this latest accomplishment on Haiku-OS.org.
