Node.js Brought To BeOS-Inspired Haiku Open-Source OS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 September 2019 at 07:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Haiku as the open-source operating system that still maintains BeOS compatibility continues tacking on modern features and support for software well past the days of BeOS.

The newest major piece of software working on BeOS is Node.js, including support for its NPM package manager.

Via BeOS' pkgman install nodejs it's as easy as that to now deploy Node.js and have it working within this open-source OS that reached beta last year.

Haiku project developers have been working to upstream their support patches where relevant, including hopes of adding support to the V8 JavaScript engine upstream. Some Node.js packages may currently fail to run where explicitly checking for the operating system or similar detection. Support for Haiku bindings to handle GUI applications in JavaScript/TypeScript and other features are also being looked at.

Those interested in Node.js and/or Haiku can learn more about this latest accomplishment on Haiku-OS.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Manjaro 18.1 Released With Choice Of Office Suite
Arch-based Manjaro Linux Will Pursue Full-Time Maintainers, Ramping Up Efforts
BeOS-Inspired Haiku ARM64 Upstreaming Started, AMD Ryzen Workarounds Added
Linux Mint 19.3 To Further Enhance Its HiDPI Support
Genode OS 19.08 Released With Better POSIX Compatibility, Qt 5.13 Support
Netrunner 19.08 Released For Delivering A Clean KDE Experience Atop Debian 10
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default