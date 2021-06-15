Noctua Launches NH-P1 As High-End Passive CPU Cooler
For those that have been wanting to build a passively cooled PC or at least keeping the number of fans to a minimum, Noctua just officially announced the NH-P1 as their high-end passive cooler. It's a massive heatsink but aims to be able to cool higher-end AMD and Intel desktop processors.

The NH-P1 is the Austrian company's first passive cooler and it's a beast with even being rated to cool the Intel Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" processor. Sans TR4/SP3, the Noctua NH-P1 should work with all major AMD/Intel desktop CPU sockets.


The NH-P1 is quite large at 158 x 154 x 152 mm and features a copper base and heatpipes with aluminum fins. Unfortunately, the height places it ever so slightly taller than what is likely to fit in a 4U rackmount chassis.


The Noctua NH-P1 will retail for $109 USD. More details on this very interesting passive CPU cooler can be found at Noctua.at.
