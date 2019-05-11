NixOS Takes Action After 1.2GB/s ZFS Encryption Speed Drops To 200MB/s With Linux 5.0+
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 11 May 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
The change in Linux 5.0 that initially broke ZFS On Linux compatibility ends up being pretty nasty for the ZFS encryption performance... A NixOS developer reports that the functions no longer exported by Linux 5.0+ and previously used by ZoL for AVX/AES-NI support end up dropping the ZFS data-set encryption performance to 200MB/s where as pre-5.0 kernels ran around 1.2GB/s.

This was the problem early on during the Linux 5.0 kernel cycle with the __kernel_fpu_ begin/restore functions no longer being exported. Even with the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window going on right now, a solution to satisfy the ZFS On Linux usage hasn't been achieved. Their used workaround by ZFS On Linux disables the vector-based (SSE/AVX) algorithms when building against Linux 5.0+. That in turn is what causes the big performance drop when running on the recent kernels.

Unfortunately, the key upstream kernel developers involved admittedly don't care about ZFS On Linux since it's out-of-tree / incompatible license for mainline and the reason they dropped the code in the first place was over the lack of any mainline users. So while it would be simple to restore the code, they have not.

NixOS is now the first distribution I am aware of that has decided to carry the tiny patch on their own kernel build so the symbols get exported and in turn gets picked up by the ZoL build system. They merged the patch earlier this week.

Hopefully more Linux distributions will do so or the support restored in the mainline kernel as to not decimate the ZFS encryption performance.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Firefox & GNOME Can Finally Run On The AFS File-System With Linux 5.2
ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5 Bundles In The SPL Code
XFS In Linux 5.2 Gets "A Big Pile Of New Stuff"
EXT4 Case Insensitive Support Sent In For The Linux 5.2 Kernel
Btrfs Gets Some Useful Fixes/Improvements With The Linux 5.2 Kernel
OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux Is Introducing A Code of Conduct To Encourage New Contributors
Popular News This Week
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10
Linux 5.1 Has Been Released With Plenty Of New Features
Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 To Offer Faster I/O Performance, Native Docker Containers
Fedora 30 Wayland vs. X.Org Graphics Benchmarks On GNOME Shell