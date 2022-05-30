NixOS 22.05 Released With New Graphical Installer

NixOS as the Linux distribution built around the unique Nix package manager is out with its first release of the year.NixOS 22.05 builds atop the Nix 2.8 package manager, which brings better performance, general improvements, the experimental nix fmt command that applies a formatter defined by the flake output to the Nix expressions in a flake, and other additions.



NixOS shows off its new graphical installer.