NixOS 22.05 Released With New Graphical Installer
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 May 2022 at 05:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NixOS as the Linux distribution built around the unique Nix package manager is out with its first release of the year.

NixOS 22.05 builds atop the Nix 2.8 package manager, which brings better performance, general improvements, the experimental nix fmt command that applies a formatter defined by the flake output to the Nix expressions in a flake, and other additions.


NixOS shows off its new graphical installer.


In trying to make NixOS more user-friendly, NixOS 22.05 brings a graphical installer for this Linux distribution. The NixOS graphical installer is built atop the Calamares installer framework.

There are 9,345 new packages and 10,666 updated packages with the Nix package manager.

Downloads and more details on NixOS 22.05 via NixOS.org.
