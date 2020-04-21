NixOS 20.03 has been released as the newest version of this Linux distribution built atop the Nix package manager.
NixOS 20.03 comes with many package updates like moving to the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel, using GCC 9 now as the base compiler, upgrading to Mesa 19.3.3, Glibc 2.30, KDE Plasma 5.17.5, GNOME Shell 3.34, and a number of other package updates.
NixOS 20.03 comes with many desktop handling improvements like its graphical installer image now starting the graphical session automatically, when using the Pantheon Desktop Manager its new greeter is used by default, various desktop/display systemd handling updates, and other changes. When using OpenZFS, the default ZFS pools are now also automatically trimmed on a weekly basis.
More details on all of the changes to find with NixOS 20.03 via NixOS.org.
