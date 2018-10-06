NixOS 18.09 Released With Upgrade To GNOME 3.28, Newer Systemd & Glibc
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 October 2018 at 06:15 PM EDT.
NixOS, the Linux distribution built atop the unique and functional Nix package manager, is out with its latest operating system refresh.

NixOS 18.09 is out today and builds off the Nix 2.1 package manager, updates to Glibc 2.27 and systemd 239, and shifts from GNOME 3.26 to 3.28 as the desktop environment along with moving from KDE Plasma 5.12 to 5.13. NixOS 18.09 is still relying upon the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel and GCC 7 code compiler.

Changes to NixOS 18.09 itself include support for wrapping binaries using firejail, various new services supported, and a range of other updates. More details on NixOS 18.09 can be found via NixOS.org.
