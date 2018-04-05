For fans of the NixOS Linux distribution that makes use of the Nix package manager, version 18.03 "Impala" is now available.
NixOS 18.03 has upgraded to the Linux 4.14 kernel (previously on 4.9) as well as upgrading to GCC7 from GCC7, moving to systemd 237, glibc 2.26, GNOME 3.26, KDE Plasma 5.12, and a variety of other package updates. Nix itself is also now defaulting to the 2.0 version.
There are also a variety of other packaging changes and system service changes since the NixOS 17.09 release. The complete details on NixOS 18.03 are available from the NixOS manual.
