Nitrokey FIDO U2F Support Coming With Linux 5.16

If you happen to have a Nitrokey FIDO U2F as a two-factor authentication key, proper Linux support is about to land. While at launch it mentioned working out-of-the-box across all major browsers and platforms -- including Linux -- a change is needed to the kernel that's now on the way for the 5.16 cycle.
Due to a different firmware on the NitroKey U2F and that shifting around some of the commands, the Linux kernel's hid-u2fzero driver had to be adapted to better deal with different hardware/firmware revisions. With this patch now in HID's for-next ahead of Linux 5.16, the less than 50 lines of code changed should get the NitroKey U2F working nicely under Linux.
The change was made by Collabora's Andrej Shadura. The patch does note that the NitroKey U2F is "a clone of the U2F Zero" device albeit with the different firmware.
