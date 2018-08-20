Nintendo Wii's Guitar/Drums Will Work On The Linux 4.19 Kernel Plus Totem & Surface Dial
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 August 2018 at 04:45 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Going back to 2011 there's been a Nintendo Wii remote "Wiimote" driver in the Linux kernel but this unofficial hardware driver hasn't worked with some of the devices that can interface with the Wiimote like devices for Rock Band and Guitar Hero. In 2018, that's now changed with the in-development Linux 4.19 kernel.

The Nintendo Wii offered guitar and drums that could be attached to the Wiimote for playing games like Guitar Hero and Rock Band. While the Wii has been discontinued for several years now, an interested developer with some of these old Wiimote devices managed to get the guitar/drums support working and based upon some never-mainlined patches from a few years ago but updated to work with the latest kernel/HID interfaces.


With just under 500 lines of code to the Linux kernel's Wiimote HID driver, the guitar and drums attachment for the Wii are now working. This code is going to the mainline kernel as part of the Linux 4.19 HID subsystem pull request.

Much more interesting and practical than the Wii additions to the Linux kernel in 2018 is support for the Dell Totem and Microsoft Surface Dial devices now being supported with Linux 4.19. Kudos to Red Hat on the improvements for that work albeit user-space components still need to see work for properly leveraging this new form of input devices.

Other HID work for Linux 4.19 includes various Wacom driver fixes, palm rejection support, low voltage handling in the i2c-hid driver, and other improvements. Some of the ID additions include support for the touchpads on the HP x2 10-n000nd and Toshiba Click Mini L9W.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
The Next Challenge For Fwupd / LVFS Is Supporting NVMe SSD Firmware Updates
IBM Scores More POWER Open-Source Performance Optimizations
RISC-V's Linux Kernel Support Is Getting Into Good Shape, Userspace Starting To Work
Linux 4.19 Is Finally Offering An In-Kernel GPS Subsystem
Qualcomm Adreno 600 Series Support Submitted For Linux 4.19
POWER Changes On The Way To Linux 4.19 Include More Spectre Work
Popular News This Week
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts