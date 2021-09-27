Nintendo Crypto Driver Being Worked On For Linux, Yields Much Better AES Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 September 2021 at 05:22 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux kernel support around the Nintendo Wii and Wii U game console hardware continues to improve and now a new Nintendo crypto driver is being tackled based on reverse-engineered documentation.

A set of patches were sent out last week for the new "nintendo-aes" driver providing AES support on the Wii / Wii U hardware based on prior reverse engineering done to the Nintendo crypto engine.

This driver to no surprise makes a big deal when it comes to AES performance in speedier results when leveraging the dedicated hardware. Compared to the AES generic driver putting out 30.9 MiB/s on the Wii U game console, with this nintendo-aes driver it allows hitting speeds of 80.7 MiB/s... 2.6x the speed of the generic code path.

The nintendo-aes driver for now is still undergoing review and discussion on the kernel mailing list.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.15-rc3 Released - Looking "Pretty Normal" Plus Performance Fix
Facebook Has Been Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance
Linux 5.15 Lands Memcg Performance Regression Fix
Updated "FUTEX2" futex_waitv Patches Posted To Address Latest Feedback
Linux 5.15-rc2 Released With Many Fixes, Addressing Issues Raised By "-Werror"
DRM Driver Posted For AI Processing Unit - Initially Focused On Mediatek SoCs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
Lennart: Linux Comes Up Short Around Disk Encryption, Authenticated Boot Security
Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
GNOME 41 Released With Wayland Improvements, More Performance Tuning
Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared
BPF-Based Linux Firewall "bpfilter" Shows Impressive Performance Potential