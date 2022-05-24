Nginx 1.22 Released With OpenSSL 3.0 Support

Nginx as the lightweight web-server known for its speedy performance is out today with the version 1.22 feature release.
Nginx 1.22 brings OpenSSL 3.0 compatibility, hardening against request smuggling and cross-protocol attacks, and Application-Layer Protocol Negotiation (ALPN) support to the stream module.
Today's brief Nginx 1.22 announcement sums up the highlights as:
nginx-1.22.0 stable version has been released, incorporating new features and bug fixes from the 1.21.x mainline branch — including hardening against potential requests smuggling and cross-protocol attacks, ALPN support in the stream module, better distribution of connections among worker processes on Linux, support for the PCRE2 library, support for OpenSSL 3.0 and SSL_sendfile(), improved sendfile handling on FreeBSD, the mp4_start_key_frame directive, and more.
Nginx 1.22 for this open-source high performance web server and reverse proxy can be downloaded from nginx.org.
