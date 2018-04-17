Nginx 1.14.0 is now available as the latest open-source stable release of this popular web server alternative to Apache.
Nginx 1.14.0 is the latest stable release for the project and includes a new mirror module for mirroring requests, HTTP/2 push support and limiting the number of concurrent push requests, and a gRPC proxy module for passing requests onward to a gRPC server.
A complete look at the Nginx 1.13 development / 1.14 stable changes can be found via the change-log. This open-source cross-platform server software can be downloaded from Nginx.org.
