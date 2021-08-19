Netfilter Releases Nftables 1.0

The Netfilter project has announced the release of Nftables 1.0.0 for their user-space code for interfacing with the Linux kernel's Nftables subsystem for network filtering and classification.
With Nftables 1.0 there is catch-all set element support, support for defining variables from the command-line, simplified syntax for NAT mappings, and a wide range of other nft command improvements. There are also bug fixes and documentation updates.
Nftables has been in development for over a decade now while the kernel code was mainlined back in Linux 3.13 for succeeding the now-legacy IPTables code.
More details on the Nftables 1.0 release via the Netfilter announcement.
