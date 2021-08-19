Netfilter Releases Nftables 1.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 19 August 2021 at 06:17 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX NETWORKING --
The Netfilter project has announced the release of Nftables 1.0.0 for their user-space code for interfacing with the Linux kernel's Nftables subsystem for network filtering and classification.

With Nftables 1.0 there is catch-all set element support, support for defining variables from the command-line, simplified syntax for NAT mappings, and a wide range of other nft command improvements. There are also bug fixes and documentation updates.

Nftables has been in development for over a decade now while the kernel code was mainlined back in Linux 3.13 for succeeding the now-legacy IPTables code.

More details on the Nftables 1.0 release via the Netfilter announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
ExpressVPN Opens Up Its Lightway VPN Protocol
Samsung Revs Its In-Kernel SMB3 Server Focused On Fast Performance, New Features
WireGuard Sees Native, High-Performance Port To The Windows Kernel
Linux 5.15 Adding Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP)
Firewalld 1.0 Released With Big Improvements
Linux 5.15 To Bring More Scalable + Reliable Open vSwitch
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 11 Is Releasing This Weekend With Many Improvements
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Released
Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client
Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation
Reverse Engineering & Bring-Up Of Linux On The Apple Silicon M1 Continues
Linux Turning Off The Light - The LightNVM Subsystem To Be Removed
Grep 3.7 Released To Fix "Extreme Performance Degradation"