Nextcloud Hub Announced For Offering On-Premises Content Collaboration Platform

Nearly four years since forking from ownCloud, Nextcloud continues taking on the likes of Dropbox, Google Docs, and Microsoft 365 -- especially more so now with their introduction of Nextcloud Hub. Nextcloud Hub is a completely integrated on-premises content collaboration platform.
The on-premises Nextcloud Hub platform offers cloud file storage (Files), Flow as new workflow capabilities that are new to Nextcloud, ONLYOFFICE for document collaboration with Microsoft Office documents support, Photos as their integrated image viewer, Calendar 2.0 for calendar needs, Mail 1.0 for handling emails, and the Talk communication component brings a rewritten UI with new features in tow.
Nextcloud Hub aims to compete with Google Docs and Microsoft 365 more directly now albeit is intended for on-premises deployments.
Those interested in learning more about Nextcloud Hub can do so at Nextcloud.com.
