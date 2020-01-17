Nextcloud Hub Announced For Offering On-Premises Content Collaboration Platform
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 January 2020 at 06:16 PM EST. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Nearly four years since forking from ownCloud, Nextcloud continues taking on the likes of Dropbox, Google Docs, and Microsoft 365 -- especially more so now with their introduction of Nextcloud Hub. Nextcloud Hub is a completely integrated on-premises content collaboration platform.

The on-premises Nextcloud Hub platform offers cloud file storage (Files), Flow as new workflow capabilities that are new to Nextcloud, ONLYOFFICE for document collaboration with Microsoft Office documents support, Photos as their integrated image viewer, Calendar 2.0 for calendar needs, Mail 1.0 for handling emails, and the Talk communication component brings a rewritten UI with new features in tow.

Nextcloud Hub aims to compete with Google Docs and Microsoft 365 more directly now albeit is intended for on-premises deployments.

Those interested in learning more about Nextcloud Hub can do so at Nextcloud.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Darktable 3.0 Photography Software Released With Complete GUI Rework, Many New Features
Apple Releases CUPS 2.3.1 To Fix Security Issue + Other Bugs
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
WireGuard Could Be Mainlined Before Christmas
Blender 2.81 Released With NVIDIA RTX Optix Back-End, Intel Open Image Denoise Support
Latest WireGuard Patch Out For Review With It Looking Like It Will Land For Linux 5.6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations