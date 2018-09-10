Nextcloud 14 Rolls Out With New Security Options, Video Call Enhancements
10 September 2018
Version 14 of the ownCloud-forked Nextcloud personal "cloud" client-server software is now available.

Nextcloud 14 brings with it security improvements in the form of "video verification" via a video call with one of your colleagues to confirm your identity and more two-factor-authentication support. The new 2-factor authentication additions allow for Signal and Telegram security messaging support.

Nextcloud 14 also features collaboration improvements, UI/UX enhancements, easier server management, GDPR compliance updates, updated PHP compatibility, and more.

Those wanting to learn more about Nextcloud 14 are able to do so from today's detailed release announcement.
