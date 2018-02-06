Nextcloud 13 Released With Better Interface, End-To-End Encryption

The ownCloud-forked Nextcloud software for file hosting and communication is out with their latest major release.Nextcloud 13 is a big release with improvements to the user-interface, end-to-end encryption support is available as a tech preview, much better performance, new collaboration capabilities, Nextcloud Talk is available for built-in audio/video/text communication, and a wide range of other work has taken place over the last nine months.

Those wishing to learn more about this big Nextcloud 13 update can do so via Nextcloud.com