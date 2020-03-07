The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 March 2020 at 11:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Linux 5.4 brought a preliminary Microsoft exFAT file-system driver after Microsoft made the exFAT specification public and encouraged the support for Linux. But with the Linux 5.7 kernel this spring, a new exFAT file-system driver is going to land that is a much improved version of the earlier code.

The original Microsoft exFAT driver that entered staging in Linux 5.4 was based on a several year old snapshot from Samsung and various other improvements along the way. But Samsung internally had been continuing to work on their exFAT Linux driver over the years and shipping it as part of their devices. Since Microsoft's blessing last year of opening up the exFAT technical specification, Samsung has been working to upstream their improved file-system driver and ultimately using the upstream kernel code-base for what will continue to be shipped on their Android devices moving forward.

Samsung has been making significant revisions to the code over the past few months while the staging exFAT driver has continued seeing code cleaning since being mainlined.


Microsoft exFAT is predominantly used on consumer flash drives and memory cards.


Queued this week though into Al Viro's VFS for-next repository is that newer Samsung exFAT driver. This exFAT driver is said to be in much better shape and actively maintained by Samsung engineers and will continue to do so moving forward. This exFAT driver is going straight into the kernel's file-system area rather than staging.

The existing staging driver isn't set to be removed quite yet but in the Kconfig configuration is making the two exFAT drivers mutually exclusive so they can't both be activated from the same kernel build. Presumably once this new exFAT driver proves itself, the staging driver will likely be wiped from the tree. The new implementation lives in fs/exfat and uses the EXFAT_FS Kconfig switch for building.
Add A Comment
Related News
Samba 4.12 Released With Performance Improvements, IO_uring Support
Reiser5 Spun Up For The Linux 5.5.5 Kernel
Linux's FSCRYPT Working On Encryption + Case-Insensitive Support
Red Hat Volleys New Patches For Exposing More File-System Info + Mount Notifications
Reiser5 Updates For Linux 5.5 Along With Reiser4
Making Use Of Btrfs 3-Copy/4-Copy Support For RAID1 With Linux 5.5+
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Simple Patch Lets Amazon's EC2 Linux Network Driver Start ~90x Faster