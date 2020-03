Microsoft exFAT is predominantly used on consumer flash drives and memory cards.

Queued this week though into Al Viro's VFS for-next repository is that newer Samsung exFAT driver. This exFAT driver is said to be in much better shape and actively maintained by Samsung engineers and will continue to do so moving forward. This exFAT driver is going straight into the kernel's file-system area rather than staging.The existing staging driver isn't set to be removed quite yet but in the Kconfig configuration is making the two exFAT drivers mutually exclusive so they can't both be activated from the same kernel build. Presumably once this new exFAT driver proves itself, the staging driver will likely be wiped from the tree. The new implementation lives in fs/exfat and uses the EXFAT_FS Kconfig switch for building.