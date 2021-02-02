Many Exciting New & Updated Benchmarks For January 2021

A combination of new year updates and updating benchmarks ahead of Ice Lake Xeon / Rocket Lake / Ryzen 5000 series mobile / EPYC 7003 Milan has led to a number of new and updated test profiles being available via the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org.
January was a very busy month not only with lots of new content on Phoronix, releasing Phoronix Test Suite 10.2, and new OpenBenchmarking.org features, but also new/updated test profiles for use by Phoronix Test Suite users. There are currently 628 distinct test profiles (benchmarks) available and around two thousand revisions in total to those tests.
Ahead of this year's very exciting CPU launches and also working to update some long-standing test profiles that haven't seen updates in a long while, there was a lot of test/benchmark updates hitting OpenBenchmarking.org over the past month that can be immediately enjoyed by Phoronix Test Suite users.
New test profiles added during January include:
webp2 - Google's experimental WebP 2 codec/library can now be benchmarked for getting an idea about the CPU performance for this early stage WebP successor.
build-godot - Another timed code compilation benchmark, this one for the Godot Game Engine. For game developers wanting to evaluate a system's performance if frequently compiling Godot or similar game engines.
onnx - Microsoft's ONNX Runtime for high performance ML inferencing and training is the latest machine learning benchmark available via the Phoronix Test Suite.
synthmark - Google's SynthMark VoiceMark benchmark.
etcpak - Etcpak as another texture compression benchmark is now available.
quantlib - The QuantLib benchmark for this quantitative finance modeling / trading / risk management library can now be run via the Phoronix Test Suite.
qe - Quantum Espresso is finally available via the Phoronix Test Suite for this suite focused on electronic-structure calculations and materials modeling at the nanoscale.
openfoam - OpenFOAM is also finally available with the Phoronix Test Suite for this popular CFD package.
relion - Another HPC benchmark addition.
Updates to existing test profiles:
mnn - Alibaba's Mobile Neural Network has been updated against upstream 1.1.1.
lulesh - The Lulesh test has been updated with a larger problem size to better handle today's modern CPUs.
amg - The Algebraic Multi-Grid benchmark has also been updated with a larger input to better stress the latest high-end CPUs.
kripke - Kripke was also updated to better push today's newest CPUs.
cp2k - Updating against the upstream cp2k 8.1 for this molecular dynamics package.
cloverleaf - Another version update to further increase the intensity for modern CPUs.
dav1d - The new dav1d 0.8(.1) feature release is available.
rav1e - Moving to the new upstream Rav1e 0.4 for this Rust AV1 encoder.
lammps - LAMMPS should now be building and running fine on macOS with Apple M1.
financebench - Various updates to the FinanceBench collection.
ior - Moving to IOR 3.3 and other improvements for this HPC I/O benchmark.
qmcpack - Updating against upstream QMCPACK 3.10 and other improvements.
cpuminer-opt - Moving to the latest feature release of this CPU highly tuned mining benchmark for different algorithms.
There were also routine updates to cython-bench, lzbench, memcached, npb, gcrypt, redis, opm, and askap.
All of them are available now via OpenBenchmarking.org and existing Phoronix Test Suite clients as long as you are connected via an Internet connection. As always, everything is versioned, so these new tests are optionally available and all prior test versions remain available, etc, just as it's always been for over a decade since OpenBenchmarking.org's debut alongside Phoronix Test Suite 3.0.
Phoronix Test Suite 10.4 also continues under development for debut next quarter while the Phoronix Test Suite 10.2.1 is also coming this week.
1 Comment