With the Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 release this quarter on top of the rewritten Microsoft Windows 10 / Windows Server support and significantly better BSD support , Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 is also making it easier to create your own test profiles.Admittedly the documentation has been a bit lacking over the years for how to create your own test profiles, even though the process becomes quite simple once you get acquainted with the architecture. Fortunately, it's going to become much easier with Phoronix Test Suite 8.0. In addition to proper test profile creation documentation coming to 8.0 (there is already tentative documentation now added to the PTS HTML/PDF/MD documentation), there is a test profile creator assistant to the command-line as well as the Phoromatic web interface.Those running Phoromatic Servers on your LAN/intranet can begin creating test profiles from the new web-based interface:

The inputs and validation are all generated from the XML schema, etc, so it's always up-to-date and complete. The XML meta-data documentation was also significantly improved upon for Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.

The user is prompted to fill out all of the key pieces of information to form the test profile metadata.

And then from the web interface they can further hand-tune the generated XML data as well as the various bash scripts. Additional tweaking and a few other usability improvements are still coming prior to the Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 release while the current progress is available via Git. Once you save the test profile, you can start using it from PTS/Phoromatic.

For those not running Phoromatic, there is also a command-line creator version that will be available via thehelper.

There is also ahelper also part of Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 for better understanding existing test profiles if you are curious about their behavior or trying to modify/extend them for your own needs.These improvements and much more are being firmed up for Phoronix Test Suite 8.0, which is debuting in the next few weeks. On 5 June will mark ten years since the public release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0.