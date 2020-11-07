New TTM Allocator For AMDGPU Graphics Memory Landing With Linux 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 November 2020 at 01:45 PM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
The recently proposed new TTM memory management page allocator that can yield 3~5x faster page allocation as tested with the AMDGPU kernel driver will be coming for Linux 5.11.

Christian König has been working on this new TTM allocator code and where it changes to it by default -- not just for AMDGPU but also the older Radeon DRM driver and for other drivers too like Nouveau and VMWGFX that also make use of the TTM memory management code.

The new TTM code was sent in this week as part of the latest batch of drm-misc-next material queuing for Linux 5.11. TTM's old page allocator code is also stripped out as part of this work.

It will be interesting to see what real-world impact this new TTM allocator code has for the AMD Radeon graphics driver performance as the Linux 5.11 kernel nears in early 2021.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD Radeon Graphics Updates For Linux 5.11 Bring New Hardware, Other Enhancements
AMDVLK 2020.Q4.3 Vulkan Driver Released
AMD Adds Secure Video Playback To Their Open-Source Linux Driver
AMD Linux Driver Seeing Support For New Fine Grain Clock Gating Ability
AOMP 11.11 Released For LLVM Clang OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs
AMD Navi "Blockchain" Card Support Being Added To Linux 5.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
It's Now Even Easier Setting Up Windows Subsystem For Linux On Windows 10