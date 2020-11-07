The recently proposed new TTM memory management page allocator that can yield 3~5x faster page allocation as tested with the AMDGPU kernel driver will be coming for Linux 5.11.
Christian König has been working on this new TTM allocator code and where it changes to it by default -- not just for AMDGPU but also the older Radeon DRM driver and for other drivers too like Nouveau and VMWGFX that also make use of the TTM memory management code.
The new TTM code was sent in this week as part of the latest batch of drm-misc-next material queuing for Linux 5.11. TTM's old page allocator code is also stripped out as part of this work.
It will be interesting to see what real-world impact this new TTM allocator code has for the AMD Radeon graphics driver performance as the Linux 5.11 kernel nears in early 2021.
