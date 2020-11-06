Red Hat's "Stalld" Thread Stall Detector + Booster Sees New Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 6 November 2020 at 09:10 AM EST. 1 Comment
RED HAT
Back in August we reported on Red Hat engineers developing Stalld as a new Linux service for detecting stalled threads and also allowing select threads to be boosted based on policy. In the months since Stalld continues to be developed and recently saw new releases.

Stalld continues to mature as this modern Linux solution for detecting stalled system threads and those that are ready-to-run but not allotted any processor time. The boosting is handled via using the SCHEAD_DEADLINE policy.

Stalld 1.1 was released at the end of October with now supporting real-time throttling management, a FIFO method is now used for boosting of threads, and a number of fixes and other code improvements.

This week now marks the availability of Stalld 1.2. This quick turnaround since Stalld 1.1 is just to ship a number of different fixes from compiler warnings to other code issues.

More details on Stalld and source downloads via the project repository at Kernel.org. Stalld hasn't seen much adoption yet given its young state but it is available on Fedora for those interested in trying it out without resorting to a source build.
