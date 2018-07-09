Minimal Ubuntu For Clouds: 50% Smaller, Up To 40% Faster Boot

Canonical today announced the new Minimal Ubuntu, which is a "tiny" package set focused for speed, performance, and stability of Ubuntu in cloud deployments.
Minimal Ubuntu is 50% the size of a standard Ubuntu server image and is said to boot up to 40% faster. Minimal Ubuntu in 16.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS flavors is available today for Amazon EC2, Google Compute Engine, LXD, and KVM/OpenStack. The Minimal Ubuntu cloud images also contain kernels optimized for each major cloud platform. Minimal Ubuntu retains compatibility with existing Ubuntu packages for expanding the software footprint depending upon your needs.
More information on the new Minimal Ubuntu release via blog.ubuntu.com.
Looks like its time for a fresh Linux cloud benchmark comparison...
