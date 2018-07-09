Minimal Ubuntu For Clouds: 50% Smaller, Up To 40% Faster Boot
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 9 July 2018 at 10:09 AM EDT. 5 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical today announced the new Minimal Ubuntu, which is a "tiny" package set focused for speed, performance, and stability of Ubuntu in cloud deployments.

Minimal Ubuntu is 50% the size of a standard Ubuntu server image and is said to boot up to 40% faster. Minimal Ubuntu in 16.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS flavors is available today for Amazon EC2, Google Compute Engine, LXD, and KVM/OpenStack. The Minimal Ubuntu cloud images also contain kernels optimized for each major cloud platform. Minimal Ubuntu retains compatibility with existing Ubuntu packages for expanding the software footprint depending upon your needs.

More information on the new Minimal Ubuntu release via blog.ubuntu.com.

Looks like its time for a fresh Linux cloud benchmark comparison...
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Minimal Ubuntu Can Boot Faster, But Still Not The Fastest Booting On Amazon EC2 Cloud
Dell Precision 7530/7730 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux Option
Mir Developers Ponder Their Approach For Supporting More Wayland Extensions
Mir 0.32 Released With Much-Improved Wayland Support
Making Use Of Ubuntu Graphical Snaps With Mir-Kiosk
Early Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey Data
Popular News This Week
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking