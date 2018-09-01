It's Now Easier Using The Latest LLVM libc++ & libomp On Ubuntu/Debian
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 2 October 2018 at 05:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
If you want to experiment with using the libc++ standard library alternative to libstdc++ on Ubuntu/Debian or also the LLVM OpenMP library (libomp), the LLVM project is now producing binaries for these sub-projects.

Via apt.llvm.org, the LLVM project has long been putting out compiler builds for recent versions of Debian and Ubuntu. That includes builds of stable branches as well as daily compiler toolchain snapshots. Those daily snapshots in particular are quite useful if wanting to try out the latest stable of the LLVM/Clang compiler without having to mess with the compiler build process, etc.

In seeking to expand its usefulness, the LLVM APT infrastructure has been setup to now begin spinning libc++, libc++abi, and OpenMP packages too for complementing Clang, LLDB, and other existing Debian packages. The libc++ build also comes with its own experimental features enabled.

More details on these LLVM Ubuntu/Debian packaging changes/additions via LLVM.org.
