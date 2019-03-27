New GNOME Mockups Of The Librem 5 User Interface Work

While Purism is engaging with several different open-source communities for supporting different operating systems and interfaces with their in-development Librem 5 smartphone, by default they are planning to use assets from GNOME for their default user experience to jive with their GNOME-based Pure OS desktop Linux distribution. Here are some new mock-ups on the GNOME side for this privacy-minded Linux smartphone.
GNOME developer Tobias Bernard, who is currently employed by Purism, has written a lengthy blog post outlining some of the ongoing design work for the UI/UX on the Librem 5. In particular, his blog post follows the design process for creating an article reader / Pocket-like application that would be adaptive for both desktops and mobile (Librem 5).
Those wanting to see the mockups and insight into the design process can visit Bernard's blog.
On a separate matter but related, there is also a new blog post by GNOME developer Michael Catanzaro covering the improvements to the Epiphany 3.32 web browser as part of GNOME 3.32. The blog post covers the new address bar, redesigned tabs menu, touchpad gestures, variable font support, emoji handling, an improved adaptive mode (helping scenarios like the Librem 5), JPEG 2000 support, and other changes.
