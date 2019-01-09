Fedora Is Looking For Your Feedback On A New Logo
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 10 January 2019 at 12:04 AM EST. 8 Comments
Longtime Red Hat / Fedora designer Máirín Duffy has shared some proposals for a new Fedora logo and the lengths they are going to in coming up with this new logo/marks.

Máirín Duffy and the Fedora Design Team have been working on their next iteration of the Fedora logo. Fedora has gone through several logo/branding re-designs over its history since 2003 while now for 2019 they are working on a new iteration that's more evolutionary than revolutionary.

Currently they have two proposals they are evaluating and seeking community feedback on. Both of those proposals are embedded below. Those interested in sharing their feedback with Duffy on the new design proposals or curious in learning more about the Fedora logo development process, stop by Máirín Duffy's blog.



Which Fedora logo proposal do you prefer?
