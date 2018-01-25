New Coreboot Frame-Buffer Driver For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 25 January 2018 at 05:58 AM EST. 8 Comments
COREBOOT --
A new Coreboot frame-buffer driver has been published for the Linux kernel that allows reusing of the frame-buffer setup by Coreboot during the hardware initialization process.

Re-using the frame-buffer setup by Coreboot when initializing the graphics hardware can make for a faster booting system due to uselessly duplicating the FB setup process otherwise and for some small Linux systems just needing a basic frame-buffer can mean that the Linux kernel build doesn't even need a full graphics driver.

This Coreboot frame-buffer driver for the Linux kernel is joined by other patches for exposing Coreboot table support as an enumerable bus for the Linux kernel. The Coreboot tables export information about the frame-buffer and other system information.

More details via this patch series. This driver is enabled via the GOOGLE_FRAMEBUFFER_COREBOOT Kconfig switch on patched kernels.
