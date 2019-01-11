Recently Added Benchmarks From DAV1D To Microsoft Ethr To More Machine Learning

From the end of the year to already this year there are several new test profiles available via OpenBenchmarking.org and the Phoronix Test Suite.
Here's a look at some of the recently introduced test profiles if you run the Phoronix Test Suite yourself or just a look ahead at some of the tests that will be featured in upcoming benchmark articles and Linux hardware reviews on Phoronix.com. Some of the new tests added back in December that I hadn't done a shout-out on included:
dav1d - Earlier in December I added the DAV1D AV1 video decoder benchmark that is CPU multi-threaded now that it had its official release and is in good enough shape for benchmarking.
namd-cuda - The NAMD scientific benchmark has long been available via the Phoronix Test Suite while the namd-cuda version is using the project's official binaries built for NVIDIA's CUDA to make for easy testing with NVIDIA GPUs.
gromacs-gpu - Similarly, a GPU version of GROMACS.
tensorrt-inference - As another test built around NVIDIA's GPU compute libraries is this TensorRT Inference benchmark that runs great on NVIDIA GPUs, NVIDIA Tegra/Jetson hardware, etc.
ethr - Ethr is a cross-platform network benchmark developed by Microsoft and written in Golang. Ethr is now available as part of our growing number of network benchmarks and will be used in some upcoming 10Gb Linux network tests and more. Ethr is a relatively new project but is working out well.
nuttcp - I also got around to packaging up Nuttcp as part of the network benchmarks as well.
cpp-perf-bench - A test profile for the CppPerformanceBenchmarks for adding to the relevant compiler benchmarks.
plaidml - Added just yesterday was PlaidML. This is an interesting machine learning framework pointed out to me on Reddit and can run on CPUs or OpenCL across both Radeon and NVIDIA hardware... Already using PlaidML for some CPU and GPU tests coming up in the days ahead as it's an interesting and benchmark-friendly machine learning framework to complement our other ML benchmarks.
That's the latest in our hundreds of different test profiles that can be automated via the Phoronix Test Suite. This week also marked more than 37 million test/suite downloads from OpenBenchmarking.org by Phoronix Test Suite users.
On top of all the test profile work, Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 is progressing and slated for debut in February as the next feature update to the Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software itself.
