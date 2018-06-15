NetworkManager Finally Supports Wake On Wireless LAN (WoWLAN)

NetworkManager has finally landed support for dealing with Wake On Wireless LAN (WoWLAN) as the WoL-like functionality for wireless adapters.
WoWLAN support for NetworkManager has been worked on by Canonical developers and there have been patches floating around for more than one year while just two hours ago, the triumphant milestone was reached of merging the WoWLAN support to NetworkManager. Wake On WLAN allows for systems to be woken from standby power similar to Wake On LAN with Ethernet, but instead using wireless. This support though does require WoWLAN support by the kernel drivers.
Canonical worked out these patches and has been offering a Snap of NetworkManager with this functionality. Their documentation on it can be found here.
The code has been merged so NetworkManager can deal with the configuration of this feature, including the ability to manage the functionality from the NM command-line interface.
WoWLAN will be present in the NetworkManager 1.14 release, sadly with the v1.12 release already being branched.
