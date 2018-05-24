NetworkManager Now Supports Link-Local Thunderbolt Networking

With the Linux 4.15 kernel there was the introduction of the Thunderbolt networking driver but support was still needed in user-space for making this peer-to-peer Thunderbolt networking support a reality.
Over the past month, NetworkManager has landed its support for Thunderbolt networking so that Linux to Linux/macOS/Windows systems can be connected via a Thunderbolt cable and allow for link-local addressing.
Christian Kellner was involved with this process of fitting NetworkManager to support Thunderbolt networking and he's written on his blog about this upbringing.
The user-space support in NetworkManager is squared away as of NM 1.11.3-dev.
