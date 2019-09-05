NetworkManager Will Now Roam For WiFi Signals More Aggressively

NetworkManager has shifted its threshold for a weak WiFi signal for when to begin searching for other WLAN networks. Up to now NetworkManager used a -80dBm threshold for when to roam for other network signals while now that has changed to find hopefully stronger network signals sooner.
NetworkManager has shifted from a -80dBm threshold to -70dBm. This shift for background scanning of other WiFi networks puts it in line with the default for Apple's iOS as well as Intel's IWD Linux code. The Android threshold is -73dBm.
So the change should result in more aggressively looking for stronger WiFi signals rather than potentially sticking to any existing weak WiFi network until crossing -80dBm.
