NetworkManager Adds In Open vSwitch Support

Red Hat has integrated initial support for Open vSwitch within NetworkManager.
Open vSwitch for the uninformed is "a production quality, multilayer virtual switch licensed under the open source Apache 2.0 license. It is designed to enable massive network automation through programmatic extension, while still supporting standard management interfaces and protocols. In addition, it is designed to support distribution across multiple physical servers similar to VMware's vNetwork distributed vswitch or Cisco's Nexus 1000V."
NetworkManager has now bundled basic support for Open vSwitch so it's possible to establish simple Open vSwitch configurations from this common Linux desktop network manager. NetworkManager doesn't aim to offer the full configuration realm of Open vSwitch but for some common scenarios like only supporting the creation of Bridges/Ports/Interfaces, no VLANs, and no bonds. Details on the NetworkManager support for Open vSwitch is outlined in this new man page.
The Open vSwitch support was merged yesterday into mainline NM following this enhancement request going back to the summer for offering such OVS support within NetworkManager.
