NetworkManager 1.19.4 is the newest snapshot of this widely used Linux networking library on its road to version 1.20.
NetworkManager 1.19.4 was tagged last week as the latest stepping stone towards the NetworkManager 1.20 stable release. A new feature also making it into NM this past week was support for creating OVS DPDK interfaces -- that's the Open vSwitch Data Plane Development Kit. Open vSwitch's DPDK path allows for lower-latency and higher-performance connectivity between OpenStack compute node instances and now with NetworkManager 1.20 is this better OVS-DPDK integration.
There's also been prep work in the direction of ultimately supporting policy routing for WireGuard, but that isn't yet in tree. Other recent material merged included settings clean-ups, a "disabled" methods for IPv6 to completely disable it for an interface, removing the long-deprecated libnm-glib library, the DHCP client defaulting to "internal", and other improvements.
Those wanting to explore the in-development NetworkManager 1.20 code in more detail can find all the interesting bits via their Gitlab.
