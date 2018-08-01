NetworkManager Picks Up Support For Dealing With LLMNR
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 September 2018 at 11:54 AM EDT.
The latest merged feature work for NetworkManager is for supporting LLMNR (Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution) in conjunction with systemd-resolved.

LLMNR is based on DNS and supports IPv4 and IPv6 to perform name resolution for hosts using the same local link. LLMNR is most practical for ad-hoc network scenarios but there is the potential for some network vulnerabilities around Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution.

Systemd-resolved has supported LLMNR as an alternative to DNS for years, but now there is a connection property for toggling the support by NetworkManager.

As of this merge today in NetworkManager there is now a connection.llmnr property for toggling whether LLMNR is enabled for a given network connection.
