NetworkManager Picks Up Support For Intel's IWD WiFi Daemon & Meson Build System
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 December 2017 at 12:07 PM EST. 5 Comments
NetworkManager now has support for Intel's lean "IWD" WiFi daemon.

IWD is a lightweight daemon for managing WiFi devices via a D-Bus interface and has been in development since 2013 (but was only made public in 2016) and just depends upon GCC / Glibc / ELL (Embedded Linux Library).

The IWD wireless daemon is a potential replacement to wpa_supplicant and was talked about at last year's systemd conference. Those wishing to learn more about IWD itself can do so via their Kernel.org Git repository.

Intel developers have been working on IWD + NetworkManager since last month and now the initial support landed in Git. As of earlier today, there's initial IWD support in Git if wishing to use the Intel WiFi Daemon paired with NetworkManager.

Separately, as of this commit a short time ago, NetworkManager has landed initial support for the Meson build system. For now at least, Autotools support remains in the NetworkManager code-base but many GNOME-aligned projects have begun exclusively focusing on the Meson build system for its speed, features, and ease of use.

This IWD support and Meson build system is in Git master for what is expected to be eventually released as NetworkManager 1.12 stable.
