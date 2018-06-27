NetworkManager Now Supports 6LoWPAN Devices

NetworkManager now has support for 6LoWPAN devices.
6LoWPAN is short for IPv6 over Low-Power Wireless Personal Area Networks. This technology allows for IPv6 packets to be sent/received on IEEE 802.15.4-based networks, which is also now supported by NetworkManager. IEEE 802.15.4 is the basis for specifications like ZigBee and MiWi that are popular with IoT devices. 6LoWPAN is intended for low-power, radio-enabled devices within home IoT devices around automation, entertainment applications, and factory environments.
Since yesterday, 6LoWPAN support was merged into NetworkManager Git. This support was worked on by Red Hat and more details on the implementation can be found from the earlier merge request.
