NetworkManager 1.9.90 was quietly released last week as the release candidate in preparation for the upcoming NetworkManager 1.10 stable release.
NetworkManager 1.10 will be a fairly exciting release with supporting several new network features on the Linux desktop. Highlights include Open vSwitch support, support for activating PPP connections on non-Ethernet interfaces, support for authenticating to a WiFi network using WiFi Protected Setup (WPS), support for WiFi Protected Management Frames (PMF / 802.11w), the maximum rate for WiFi APs is exposed via D-Bus, support for Bluetooth Network Access Point profiles, IPv6 improvements, nmcli command line utility improvements, and quite a range of other improvements.
More details on the new features and fixes to find with NetworkManager 1.9.90 ahead of NM 1.10 can be found via the release announcement.
