NetworkManager 1.36 is now available for this widely-used software for managing Linux wired and wireless network connections.
With NetworkManager 1.36 there are many improvements including the likes of:
- Support for 5G New Radio (NR) modems.
- WiFi peer-to-peer (P2P) support has already worked with the WPA_Supplicant back-end while now WiFi P2P with NetworkManager now works with the Intel-led IWD code too.
- Reworked handling of layer 3 configuration handling to be more robust while also enhancing performance and lowering memory use.
- Handling of IP addressing and routing information is now done so more efficiently with lower memory use.
- Experimental support for starting NetworkManager without root privileges.
- WPA3 WiFi network security now allows enabling the new Hash To Element (H2E) method.
- Support for selecting the default WiFi back-end at build time whether it be IWD or WPA_Supplicant.
NetworkManager 1.36 sources are available for download from the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
