NetworkManager 1.36 Released With 5G NR Modem Support, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 24 February 2022 at 01:40 PM EST. 1 Comment
NetworkManager 1.36 is now available for this widely-used software for managing Linux wired and wireless network connections.

With NetworkManager 1.36 there are many improvements including the likes of:

- Support for 5G New Radio (NR) modems.

- WiFi peer-to-peer (P2P) support has already worked with the WPA_Supplicant back-end while now WiFi P2P with NetworkManager now works with the Intel-led IWD code too.

- Reworked handling of layer 3 configuration handling to be more robust while also enhancing performance and lowering memory use.

- Handling of IP addressing and routing information is now done so more efficiently with lower memory use.

- Experimental support for starting NetworkManager without root privileges.

- WPA3 WiFi network security now allows enabling the new Hash To Element (H2E) method.

- Support for selecting the default WiFi back-end at build time whether it be IWD or WPA_Supplicant.

NetworkManager 1.36 sources are available for download from the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
